Phoenix introduces new roadmap as potential water shortages loom

The Brief Nearly 40% of Phoenix’s water relies on the Colorado River, prompting city leaders to present a new conservation roadmap. The city is planning backup strategies and partnerships to maintain the water supply as federal cuts loom. Stalled negotiations among seven states have created uncertainty about exactly how severe future water shortages will be.



City water leaders brought a plan to the City Council on April 28 for the future of the water supply, addressing how the city prepares for looming cuts.

What we know:

Nearly 40% of Phoenix’s drinking water relies on the Colorado River, but with federal cuts looming, city leaders are moving to shore up the supply.

"Phoenix water comes from a diverse mix of sources, including the Salt and Verde rivers, the Colorado River and groundwater," the city said, adding that "while Phoenix is well-prepared, conditions on the Colorado River remain a concern."

On Tuesday, officials presented a proactive new roadmap to the City Council. While Phoenix has been working for years to conserve— storing water underground and making infrastructure investments, a new plan pivots towards the future.

The plan introduces backup strategies and statewide partnerships designed to keep the taps flowing, even as the river shrinks, which water experts say is something the city needs to quickly figure out how to manage.

What The City is Doing:

To strengthen water reliability, the city is doing the following:

Storing unused water underground for future use

Expanding infrastructure to move water across the system

Developing additional groundwater capacity

Investing in renewable surface water supplies

Advancing Pure Water Phoenix: A new local, drought-resilient water source

What they're saying:

"Things have changed in certain ways. The conditions have worsened," said Cynthia Campbell of the Arizona Water Innovation Initiative. "The lack of progress on the negotiations from the seven-state basin, which really have kept the cities in a perpetual holding pattern for almost three years. All of those things are getting to the point where there has to be a give. There has to be a decision made on what exactly the shortage levels are going to be for next year and beyond."

"Phoenix is not running out of water. We have planned for drought for decades, and we continue to invest in the infrastructure, conservation programs and water supplies needed to serve our community today and into the future," said Phoenix Water Services Director Brandy Kelso.

What you can do:

For more information about resources and conservation programs, click here.