Arizona's top summer nostalgia spots ranked by new survey

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Castles N' Coasters leads a new survey highlighting Arizona's most cherished local summer spots.

The Brief Castles N’ Coasters topped a survey of more than 3,000 adults aged 45 and older as Arizona's ultimate summer nostalgia spot. Scottsdale's Sugar Bowl and Seligman's Delgadillo’s Snow Cap claimed the second and third spots in the statewide rankings.



Castles N’ Coasters is Arizona’s No. 1 spot for summer nostalgia, a new survey says.

What we know:

A new survey of more than 3,000 adults 45 and older set out to answer a crucial question: Which local businesses and attractions bring back the best childhood summer memories?

Topping the list was Castles N' Coasters, then came Sugar Bowl in Scottsdale and coming in third was Delgadillo’s Snow Cap in Seligman.

All three have been in Arizona for decades. Castles N' Coasters has been in Phoenix since the 1970s, Sugar Bowl has been in Scottsdale since 1958 and Delgadillo’s Snow Cap has been in Seligman since 1953.

Dig deeper:

The survey also looked at what summer businesses Arizonans miss the most. Drive-in movies, old school arcades, family-owned ice cream shops, family diners, mini-golf courses and more.

Arizonans hold local favorites close to their hearts—and wallets. Nearly 78% report feeling genuinely sad when a nostalgic local business closes, and respondents said they’d spend $41 more at a long-standing local gem than at a national chain.