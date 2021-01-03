Army drill sergeant found dead in car in Texas, was shot multiple times: reports

article

A U.S. Army drill sergeant in Texas who was found in her car, shot multiple times, died early New Year’s Day, according to reports.

Sgt. Jessica Mitchell, 30, was on holiday leave when she was found around 3 a.m. Friday along Interstate 10 in San Antonio, the Army said, according to FOX 29 in San Antonio.

Mitchell was assigned as a dental specialist to the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston.

"We are devastated by the tragic loss of Drill Sergeant Jessica Mitchell," Maj. Gen. Dennis LeMaster of the Center of Excellence said in a statement, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

"Our sincere condolences go out to her family and friends. We are focused on supporting Drill Sergeant Mitchell’s family as well as her soldiers during this extremely difficult time."

The Dodge Challenger in which Mitchell was found showed numerous signs of gunfire in the door and window on the driver’s side, the newspaper reported.

"I told all my children, I want you to do better than what I have done," her father, Mayo Mitchell, told FOX 29. "She and my children have so far and she wanted to be the best that she can be in her military career. But that was cut short."

Mitchell's death followed a previous family tragedy: In 2017, her brother, Justice Mitchell, was shot and killed at age 18, WOAI-TV of San Antonio reported.

Mitchell didn’t have a pulse and was pronounced dead at the hospital, KSAT-TV in San Antonio reported.

The case is being investigated by homicide detectives but authorities have yet to make any arrests or name any suspects.

The San Antonio Police Department and the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division are jointly investigating, according to KSAT.

Mitchell's death comes days after unidentified skeletal remains were found near the base and months after the body of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén was killed inside a Fort Hood armory. She was allegedly murdered by another soldier.