Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Southeast Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Parker Valley
Extreme Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, Dripping Springs, New River Mesa, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Globe/Miami
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Grand Canyon Country, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Deer Valley
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 12:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Northern Gila County
Extreme Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave

Arrest made in deadly Tempe shooting; Zariah Dodd murder suspect could face new charges | Nightly Roundup

Updated  August 4, 2025 7:33pm MST
PHOENIX - Police arrest man in connection with deadly shooting near Tempe Town Lake; parents make alternate plans after Phoenix elementary school closes its campus temporarily; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, August 4, 2025.

1. Update in deadly East Valley shooting

Edwin Edward Denis

What we know:

Police have made an arrest in connection with a July shooting that left a teenager dead near Tempe Town Lake.

What they're saying:

Per court documents related to the case, 19-year-old Edwin Edward Denis, along with two other unidentified suspects, "followed [the victim], confirmed his identity, and began firing multiple firearms at [the victim], knowing that their conduct would cause [the victim's] death."

2. New charges possible for suspect in Zariah Dodd case

Jurrell Davis

What we know:

One of two suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Zariah Dodd could face new charges linked to another underage girl.

Dig deeper:

Avondale Police are accusing Davis of multiple charges, including sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual conduct with anothrt 17-year-old.

3. Some Ahwatukee parents adjusting schedules amid school campus closure

What we know:

A day after Kyrene School District announced the temporary campus closure of Kyrene de la Sierra Elementary School, some parents are making alternate plans for their kids on Monday.

What they're saying:

"I was freaking out a little bit," said Kate Fullmer, whose son attends Kyrene de la Sierra as a preschool student. "I work. My partner works, so we're just trying to do the best we can, and make sure he doesn't fall behind."

4. Woman found shot dead in Phoenix

What we know:

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Monday morning, near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard in Phoenix.

What we don't know:

The woman was not identified. It's also unclear what led up to the shooting.

5. Sky Harbor vendor allegedly in violation of heat ordinance 

What we know:

A company under investigation for not doing enough to protect their employees in Arizona's extreme heat is under fire once again.

The backstory:

The city's Aviation Department requires enclosed trucks on the tarmac to have the capabilities to cool down to 75 degrees, or 40 degrees less than the outdoor temperature. LSG Sky Chefs employees came forward in a July 2 Phoenix City Council meeting, revealing the company's catering trucks were without working air. Employees said they were promised new trucks in May.

