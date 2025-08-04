Arrest made in deadly Tempe shooting; Zariah Dodd murder suspect could face new charges | Nightly Roundup

article

Police arrest man in connection with deadly shooting near Tempe Town Lake; parents make alternate plans after Phoenix elementary school closes its campus temporarily; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, August 4, 2025.

1. Update in deadly East Valley shooting

What we know:

Police have made an arrest in connection with a July shooting that left a teenager dead near Tempe Town Lake.

What they're saying:

Per court documents related to the case, 19-year-old Edwin Edward Denis, along with two other unidentified suspects, "followed [the victim], confirmed his identity, and began firing multiple firearms at [the victim], knowing that their conduct would cause [the victim's] death."

Read More

2. New charges possible for suspect in Zariah Dodd case

What we know:

One of two suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Zariah Dodd could face new charges linked to another underage girl.

Dig deeper:

Avondale Police are accusing Davis of multiple charges, including sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual conduct with anothrt 17-year-old.

Read More

3. Some Ahwatukee parents adjusting schedules amid school campus closure

What we know:

A day after Kyrene School District announced the temporary campus closure of Kyrene de la Sierra Elementary School, some parents are making alternate plans for their kids on Monday.

What they're saying:

"I was freaking out a little bit," said Kate Fullmer, whose son attends Kyrene de la Sierra as a preschool student. "I work. My partner works, so we're just trying to do the best we can, and make sure he doesn't fall behind."

Read More

4. Woman found shot dead in Phoenix

What we know:

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Monday morning, near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard in Phoenix.

What we don't know:

The woman was not identified. It's also unclear what led up to the shooting.

Read More

5. Sky Harbor vendor allegedly in violation of heat ordinance

What we know:

A company under investigation for not doing enough to protect their employees in Arizona's extreme heat is under fire once again.

The backstory:

The city's Aviation Department requires enclosed trucks on the tarmac to have the capabilities to cool down to 75 degrees, or 40 degrees less than the outdoor temperature. LSG Sky Chefs employees came forward in a July 2 Phoenix City Council meeting, revealing the company's catering trucks were without working air. Employees said they were promised new trucks in May.

Read More