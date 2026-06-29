Arrive Alive: Arizona campaign aims to reduce serious crashes

The Brief The Arizona Department of Public Safety is launching a five-year initiative called "Arrive Alive" to reduce serious crashes. The campaign focuses on high-visibility enforcement, public awareness, and technology to prevent fatal accidents caused by driver choices. DPS is partnering with Uber and Lyft to offer discounts to Arizona riders over the Fourth of July weekend.



As the Fourth of July approaches—one of the busiest travel weekends on Arizona roads—the Arizona Department of Transportation is launching a five-year commitment to reducing serious crashes.

What we know:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety—in partnership with the Governor’s Office and ADOT—is launching a public safety initiative called "Arrive Alive," aimed at reducing fatal and serious injury crashes.

"Families receive life-changing phone calls because someone made a split second decision behind the wheel, a moment of distraction, excessive speed driving while impaired and aggressive maneuver, a decision that lasted only seconds but changed lives forever," said Col. Jeffrey Glover, director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The plan includes high visibility enforcement, public awareness, technology integration, and community engagement to help spread the message that it’s not just on law enforcement or ADOT to keep drivers safe, but every person on the road.

"Every driver has a role. Every trip begins with a choice. The choice to slow down. The choice to put the phone away. The choice to buckle up. The choice to never drive impaired. Those decisions may seem ordinary, but every day they determine whether someone makes it back home," said Lt. Col. Daven Byrd of the Arizona DPS Highway Patrol Division.

By the numbers:

Officials say according to data, a majority of crashes could have been prevented.

"National crash data shows that about 90% of crashes are caused by choices that drivers make behind the wheel," said Jennifer Toth, director of the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The backstory:

Two recent crashes have made headlines in Arizona.

On June 9, 60-year-old Richard Lovato was killed in a crash involving seven cars when Phoenix police say 48-year-old Lee Simmons Jr. ran through a red light going 96 mph.

"He ran a red light, he hit a bunch of other vehicles," a witness told us at the time.

Less than two weeks later, 19-year-old Leila Potts’ father says she and her unborn child were killed when her boyfriend was driving.

"Anybody that goes through a red light that's been red for 13 seconds is driving recklessly," said David Potts, Leila’s father. "There has to be accountability."

What's next:

As part of this campaign, DPS has partnered with Uber and Lyft to give Arizona riders a discount this Fourth of July. The code "ARRIVEALIVEAZ" will get you a discount for the next couple of days.