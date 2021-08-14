ASU students move back to campus amid rising COVID-19 cases

Expand / Collapse search
Arizona State University
Just days after Arizona State University announced they will mandate masks in indoor settings, freshman students of the Barrett Honors College moved into their new dorms for the fall semester.

PHOENIX - Just days after Arizona State University announced they will mandate masks in indoor settings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, freshman students of the Barrett Honors College moved into their new dorms for the fall semester.

The rumbling wheels, crates packed with clothes - a sure sign of a freshman move-in. Moving into a dorm at ASU feels a little more normal this year with some key changes.

As the delta strain of COVID-19 is on the rise, Arizona State University defied the governor's orders and announced students that will be mandated to wear masks in some settings indoors.

"We just want to make sure everybody’s safe, make sure we’re still educating students," said Joshua Albin with the Barrett Honors College. "You know, have fun, but making sure we’re being very mindful of the pandemic as well."

Sophomore Ruhi Viawans is a Barrett Honors College sophomore at ASU's Polytechnic Campus and is one of the 370 students living in the brand new Lantana Hall. The dorm's grand opening was delayed by the pandemic.

Ruhi says freshman year never felt like college.

"It’s nice to get the college experience everyone’s talking about," Ruhi said. "I had someone ask me, ‘How do you like college?’ and I didn’t know what to say. It’s neutral. And then this started and… there’s so much more to college than what happened last year."

Morgan Oyler is a freshman and said she has no fears about living on campus.

"I’m not too concerned, I’m just going to go with [it] and see what it’s like, but I’m not too concerned because they’ve made it easy and comfortable," Morgan said. "So I’m not too nervous."

Her mother agreed.

"We’re vaccinated, she’s vaccinated and just ready for life to get back to normal," said Leighann Oyler. "I want her to have a good experience."

Move In Day at ASU's Polytechnic campus

Students are moving into the Polytechnic campus at Arizona State University ahead of the fall semester. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.

