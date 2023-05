A deadly crash has shut down Loop 101 in Glendale, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

At least one person died in the three-vehicle collision near the 67th Avenue exit early Friday morning.

The scene of a deadly crash on Loop 101 in Glendale.

All westbound traffic is being forced to exit at 59th Avenue, and there's no estimated time to reopen the lanes.

It's still unclear what led up to the collision.