AZ attorney accused of voyeurism; companies accused of egg price conspiracy | Nightly Roundup

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East Valley attorney facing shocking allegations; latest on the Pocket Fire near Sedona; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

1. Shocking allegations against East Valley attorney

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2. Latest on the Pocket Fire

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3. Arizona company accused of egg conspiracy

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4. Man extradited from Africa admits to targeting Arizonans in scheme

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5. July 4: Here's what's open and closed in Phoenix

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