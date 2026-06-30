AZ attorney accused of voyeurism; companies accused of egg price conspiracy | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - East Valley attorney facing shocking allegations; latest on the Pocket Fire near Sedona; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, June 30, 2026.
1. Shocking allegations against East Valley attorney
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Mesa attorney Michael DiBenedetto is accused of four felony charges, including voyeurism and burglary, after police say he was caught peeping into Tempe homes.
2. Latest on the Pocket Fire
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The Pocket Fire has expanded to over 15,000 acres north of Sedona. Officials have placed several communities, including Kachina Village and Forest Highlands, under voluntary evacuation notices.
3. Arizona company accused of egg conspiracy
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Five companies are accused of conspiring to drive up the price of eggs, the Justice Department announced on Tuesday.
4. Man extradited from Africa admits to targeting Arizonans in scheme
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Justice officials say a man from the African nation of Ghana has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, in a romance and inheritance scheme case that "targeted the elderly from Arizona and around the United States."
5. July 4: Here's what's open and closed in Phoenix
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Various city offices and private businesses will either be closed or operate on modified hours this Friday and Saturday as a result of Independence Day. Here's a list.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
It's going to be a rather hot 4th of July weekend for people in the Valley, and next week is no better. However, temperatures are expected to remain mild before then.
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