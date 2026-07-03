Bicyclist identified after deadly crash; Ex-therapist accused of assaulting teen patient | Morning News Brief

article

Scottsdale firm under investigation as complaints mount; a list of 4th of July festivities across the Phoenix area this weekend; and more - here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of July 3, 2026.

1. Police identify bicyclist killed in crash

Featured article

2. Where to see fireworks in Arizona this fourth of July

Featured article

Also Read: What's open and closed in the Phoenix area for the Independence Day weekend

3. Ex-therapist accused of sexually abusing teen patient

Featured article

4. Scottsdale firm under investigation amid mounting complaints

Featured article

5. How much will Taylor Swift's wedding cost?

Featured article

A look at today's weather

Click here for full forecast