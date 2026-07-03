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Bicyclist identified after deadly crash; Ex-therapist accused of assaulting teen patient | Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published July 3, 2026 11:08 AM MST
Published July 3, 2026 11:08 AM MST
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PHOENIX - Scottsdale firm under investigation as complaints mount; a list of 4th of July festivities across the Phoenix area this weekend; and more - here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of July 3, 2026.

1. Police identify bicyclist killed in crash

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Woman bicyclist dead following crash in Phoenix: PD
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Woman bicyclist dead following crash in Phoenix: PD

Phoenix Police have identified a woman who died after she was struck by a car on July 2.

2. Where to see fireworks in Arizona this fourth of July

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Celebrate July 4th in Phoenix and across Arizona: Where to see fireworks, celebrations - 2026
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Celebrate July 4th in Phoenix and across Arizona: Where to see fireworks, celebrations - 2026

Looking for places to celebrate the 4th of July? Here's a list of events in areas across Arizona that are holding some dazzling Independence Day celebrations for 2026.

Also Read: What's open and closed in the Phoenix area for the Independence Day weekend

3. Ex-therapist accused of sexually abusing teen patient

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Former Goodyear therapist accused of sexually abusing teenage girl
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Former Goodyear therapist accused of sexually abusing teenage girl

Investigators say a man in the West Valley has been arrested and accused of having inappropriate relations with a teenager. Police say the alleged victim was one of the suspect's therapy patients.

4. Scottsdale firm under investigation amid mounting complaints

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Arizona Attorney General investigates Sun State Pools as complaints mount
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Arizona Attorney General investigates Sun State Pools as complaints mount

Attorney General Kris Mayes is investigating Sun State Pools following more than 30 regulatory complaints. Homeowners and vendors report being owed hundreds of thousands of dollars.

5. How much will Taylor Swift's wedding cost?

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The most expensive celebrity weddings ever – and where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could rank
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The most expensive celebrity weddings ever – and where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could rank

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce making history? Rumors say their upcoming wedding could become the most expensive celebrity wedding in U.S. history.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 7/3/26
Morning Weather Forecast - 7/3/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 7/3/26

We are expecting temperatures to get even hotter this holiday weekend and into next week.

Click here for full forecast

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