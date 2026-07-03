Bicyclist identified after deadly crash; Ex-therapist accused of assaulting teen patient | Morning News Brief

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PHOENIX - Scottsdale firm under investigation as complaints mount; a list of 4th of July festivities across the Phoenix area this weekend; and more - here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of July 3, 2026.
1. Police identify bicyclist killed in crash
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Phoenix Police have identified a woman who died after she was struck by a car on July 2.
2. Where to see fireworks in Arizona this fourth of July
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Looking for places to celebrate the 4th of July? Here's a list of events in areas across Arizona that are holding some dazzling Independence Day celebrations for 2026.
Also Read: What's open and closed in the Phoenix area for the Independence Day weekend
3. Ex-therapist accused of sexually abusing teen patient
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Investigators say a man in the West Valley has been arrested and accused of having inappropriate relations with a teenager. Police say the alleged victim was one of the suspect's therapy patients.
4. Scottsdale firm under investigation amid mounting complaints
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Attorney General Kris Mayes is investigating Sun State Pools following more than 30 regulatory complaints. Homeowners and vendors report being owed hundreds of thousands of dollars.
5. How much will Taylor Swift's wedding cost?
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Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce making history? Rumors say their upcoming wedding could become the most expensive celebrity wedding in U.S. history.
A look at today's weather
We are expecting temperatures to get even hotter this holiday weekend and into next week.
Click here for full forecast