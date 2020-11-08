Expand / Collapse search
Bicyclist seriously injured after crash in Maricopa County, deputies say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Maricopa County on Sunday, Nov. 8, the sheriff's office said.

A tweet from Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez with the sheriff's office says the crash happened near Power Road, between Elliot and Warner roads.

The bicyclist has life-threatening injuries and has not been identified.

There's no information on the driver who struck the victim or what led up to the crash.