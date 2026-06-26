Registered sex offender among two brothers arrested in teen girl assault, kidnapping

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
10
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Northern Gila County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
from FRI 12:27 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 7:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:27 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Kaibab Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Central La Paz, Parker Valley
Wind Advisory
until SUN 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau

Registered sex offender among two brothers arrested in teen girl assault, kidnapping

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 26, 2026 9:32 PM MST
Published June 26, 2026 9:32 PM MST
Details emerge in Miami teen kidnapping arrest
Details emerge in Miami teen kidnapping arrest

Details emerge in Miami teen kidnapping arrest

A Turquoise Alert for a missing 13-year-old girl led to the arrest of brothers Manuel and Patrick Sanchez in Miami, Arizona. Police say the teen was held against her will and sexually assaulted. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean reports.

The Brief

    • Two brothers have been arrested following the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl who was taken from Apache Junction and driven across county lines.
    • Police arrested Manuel Sanchez and Patrick Sanchez after a woman identified as the latter's girlfriend called officers to a Miami, Arizona home where the teen was being held against her will.
    • Manuel Sanchez is a registered sex offender being held on a $1 million bond, while Patrick Sanchez faces a sex crimes charge with bond set at $500,000.

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. - More information is emerging about the arrest of two brothers in Globe after police say a 13-year-old girl was taken last Friday, June 19, and driven across county lines.

Police say the teen was held against her will and sexually assaulted between the time she was taken last Friday and the arrests were made Wednesday, June 24.

What we know:

Two days after that arrest, police tape is still up all around this Miami home, leaving neighbors on edge.

"We're pretty terrified because we'd heard the news about the little girl being kidnapped and so we kind of put two and two together," a Miami resident said, sharing the moment she realized a home in her neighborhood was at the center of a police investigation. "We noticed a whole bunch of police officers lining the street and carrying boxes out of the home just two doors down."

That investigation, sparked by a Turquoise Alert for a 13-year-old girl, led to the arrest of brothers Manuel and Patrick Sanchez. Court documents show Patrick Sanchez picked up the teen at a Circle K gas station in Apache Junction Friday after she reportedly refused to get into a family vehicle, and he offered her a ride.

He then reportedly drove her to an Airbnb in Mesa, then to Globe. At some point, the girl was taken to the Miami address by Manuel, who told police he got in through a window.

Patrick Sanchez Jr. and Manuel Sanchez

"People come and go from that house. I wouldn't say that anyone is there necessarily regularly, we just see kind of people be there and then they're gone, and they've always looked kind of sketchy, so we just stay away," the neighbor said.

The girl later told police she was told she couldn't leave and wanted to run away, but the men were always within feet of her. She also reportedly told police the brothers argued about what to tell police if they were discovered.

Police arrested the brothers Wednesday after a woman identified as Patrick's girlfriend called officers to the Miami home.

The girl has been returned to her family.

Dig deeper:

The neighbor shared with FOX 10 footage of what she believed to be the suspect vehicle being towed out of town.

"The car looked an awful lot like the one that was in the pictures and then drove by, and the tow truck was also from Apache Junction, so we were like, oh my goodness, this is definitely hitting way too close to home," the neighbor said.

Related

Brothers arrested after Arizona girl's disappearance triggered Turquoise Alert
article

Brothers arrested after Arizona girl's disappearance triggered Turquoise Alert

Two brothers have been arrested in connection to the case of a missing Arizona teenager that triggered a Turquoise Alert.

She added she is frightened for her own family after hearing what the brothers are accused of.

"I would like more information and notifications so I can keep my children and my family safe. I am a single mom, I have two young boys and then two older children and I just am terrified that it's so close, and I want to be able to keep them safe," she said.

Hefty Bonds:

Manuel Sanchez is a registered sex offender and was convicted of sexual conduct with a minor in the 1990s.

He's being held on a $1 million bond on charges related to kidnapping and tampering. Patrick Sanchez is facing the sex crimes charge in this case, and his bond is at $500,000. Both are set to appear in court next month.

The Source

  • Information in this report was gathered from Apache Junction Police, a Miami resident, court documents, and FOX 10 reporting.

Crime and Public SafetyGila CountyNewsApache Junction