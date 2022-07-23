Biden likely has highly contagious BA.5 strain of COVID-19, doctor says

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
8
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 5:19 PM MST until SAT 8:30 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Flood Advisory
from SAT 6:44 PM MST until SAT 9:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 6:49 PM MDT until SAT 9:45 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins

Biden likely has highly contagious BA.5 strain of COVID-19, doctor says

Published 
Updated 4:31PM
Joe Biden
Associated Press

White House gives update after Biden tests positive for COVID-19

Watch White House officials give a briefing after President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden likely contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the United States, and now has body aches and a sore throat since his positive test, according to an update from his doctor on Saturday.

The variant, known as BA.5, is an offshoot of the omicron strain that emerged late last year, and it's believed to be responsible for the vast majority of coronavirus cases in the country.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, wrote in his latest update on Biden's condition that Biden's earlier symptoms, including a runny nose and a cough, have become "less troublesome." O'Connor's earlier notes did not mention the sore throat or body aches.

Biden's vital signs, such as blood pressure and respiratory rate, "remain entirely normal," and his oxygen saturation levels are "excellent" with "no shortness of breath at all," the doctor wrote.

O'Connor said the results of the preliminary sequencing that indicated the BA.5 variant do not affect Biden's treatment plan "in any way."

US President Joe Biden Economy Gas

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks virtually during his meeting with his economic team to discuss lowering gas prices in the South Court Auditorium of the Executive Office Building on July 22, 2022. (Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Pos

Expand

Biden tested positive for the virus on Thursday morning. He has been isolating in the White House residence since then. Administration officials have emphasized that his symptoms are mild because he has received four vaccine doses, and he started taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid after becoming infected.

During a virtual meeting with economic advisers on Friday, Biden was hoarse but insisted, "I feel much better than I sound."

In his previous update on Biden’s health, O’Connor said the president had an elevated temperature of 99.4 F on Thursday evening, but it returned to normal after taking Tylenol.