Bill Gates tests positive for COVID-19: 'I'm fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted'

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Tuesday on Twitter.

Gates wrote in a series of tweets: "I've tested positive for COVID. I'm experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts' advice by isolating until I'm healthy again. I've tested positive for COVID. I'm experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts' advice by isolating until I'm healthy again. The Gates Foundation is coming together today for the first time in two years, and I am lucky to be on Teams to see everyone and thank them for their hard work. We will continue working with partners and do all we can to ensure none of us have to deal with a pandemic again."

