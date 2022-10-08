Black Canyon City man killed after opening fire on deputies: YCSO

Yavapai County deputies shot and killed a man who allegedly opened fire at authorities during a standoff in Black Canyon City on Friday night.

The incident began after a woman called 911 at 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 to report that her husband, identified as Thomas Henzler, was intoxicated "and had fired a bullet into the ceiling to get her attention."

The wife reportedly told dispatched that Henzler had set up an ambush site next to the only entrance to the property because he knew law enforcement would be called.

"The wife wisely was able to keep the 911 dispatcher on the phone without her husband knowing, so as to keep YCSO updated as to the location of the suspect, who was moving from the bridge to the house multiple times to grab more ammunition," the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Dispatchers reported hearing Henzler tell his wife that he was planning a "suicide by cop."

Yavapai County deputies and Arizona Dept. of Public Safety Troopers arrived in preparation for a possible hostage situation. After some time, the wife was able to leave the home by herself.

Henzler refused to come out for about an hour, officials said. When he did exit, he allegedly opened fire after getting closer to law enforcement.

The man was shot in response, and he died from his injuries.

DPS will conduct an investigation of the shooting.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

Help is available for those who are victims of domestic violence. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (TTY: 1-800-787-3224). You can also text START to 88788.

More Arizona headlines