Body pulled from Tempe Town Lake; suspect shot by police l Morning News Brief

article

For the second time this week, someone drowned at Tempe Town Lake, a suspect accused of ramming a police car was shot by officers near Mill Avenue, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of June 21.

1. Another drowning at Tempe Town Lake

Featured article

2. Officer-involved shooting near Mill Avenue

Featured article

3. Couple drowns at Florida beach

A Pennsylvania couple vacationing in Florida with their six children drowned after getting caught in a rip current, authorities said. Read more here.

4. Deadly crash in Buckeye

5. Gun law upheld by SCOTUS

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday upheld a federal law that prohibits people under domestic violence restraining orders from having guns. Read more here.

Today's weather