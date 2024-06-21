Expand / Collapse search

Body pulled from Tempe Town Lake; suspect shot by police l Morning News Brief

Published  June 21, 2024 9:49am MST
PHOENIX - For the second time this week, someone drowned at Tempe Town Lake, a suspect accused of ramming a police car was shot by officers near Mill Avenue, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of June 21.

1. Another drowning at Tempe Town Lake

Another body pulled from Tempe Town Lake
Another body pulled from Tempe Town Lake

For the second time this week, a body has been recovered from Tempe Town Lake.

2. Officer-involved shooting near Mill Avenue

Suspect rammed patrol car before being shot by Tempe officers: police
Suspect rammed patrol car before being shot by Tempe officers: police

A suspect who allegedly rammed a police car in Tempe has been hospitalized after being shot by officers.

3. Couple drowns at Florida beach

A Pennsylvania couple vacationing in Florida with their six children drowned after getting caught in a rip current, authorities said. Read more here.

4. Deadly crash in Buckeye

1 dead in Buckeye crash

One person is dead following a single-car crash near Verrado Way and Sunrise Lane. Buckeye Police say three people were in the vehicle when it crashed into a tree.

5. Gun law upheld by SCOTUS

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday upheld a federal law that prohibits people under domestic violence restraining orders from having guns. Read more here.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Will rain provide some relief to Phoenix area?
Arizona weather forecast: Will rain provide some relief to Phoenix area?

An Excessive Heat Warning continues on Friday in the Valley, but rain could soon provide some relief.