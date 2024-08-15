Body recovered at Tempe Town Lake; arrests made in Matthew Perry's death l Morning News Brief

article
PHOENIX - Crews have recovered the body of a person who was seen going underwater at Tempe Town Lake and didn't resurface; multiple arrests have reportedly been made in the overdose death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of August 15.
1. Another drowning at Tempe Town Lake
Featured
Crews on Thursday recovered the body of a person who reportedly went underwater at Tempe Town Lake and didn't resurface.
2. Arrests made in ‘Friends’ star's overdose: report
Featured
Several arrests have been made in connection with Matthew Perry's ketamine overdose death, TMZ reports, including at least one doctor.
3. Attempted burglary at Phoenix gun store
Attempted gun store burglary ends with car on fire
4. Trump news conference
Featured
Donald Trump is meeting with reporters on Thursday amid his criticism of Vice President Kamala Harris for not holding a news conference or conducting interviews since she became the Democratic presidential candidate.
5. Recount in AZ Democratic race
AZ CD3 Democratic race recount to begin
Today's weather
Featured
Thursday will be a hot day in the Valley, and storms may not provide any relief until this weekend.