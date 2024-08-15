Expand / Collapse search

Body recovered at Tempe Town Lake; arrests made in Matthew Perry's death l Morning News Brief

By
Published  August 15, 2024 9:47am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Crews have recovered the body of a person who was seen going underwater at Tempe Town Lake and didn't resurface; multiple arrests have reportedly been made in the overdose death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of August 15.

1. Another drowning at Tempe Town Lake

Featured

Tempe Town Lake drowning: Crews recover body of person seen going underwater, didn't resurface
article

Tempe Town Lake drowning: Crews recover body of person seen going underwater, didn't resurface

Crews on Thursday recovered the body of a person who reportedly went underwater at Tempe Town Lake and didn't resurface.

2. Arrests made in ‘Friends’ star's overdose: report

Featured

Matthew Perry overdose death: Multiple arrests made, TMZ reports
article

Matthew Perry overdose death: Multiple arrests made, TMZ reports

Several arrests have been made in connection with Matthew Perry's ketamine overdose death, TMZ reports, including at least one doctor.

3. Attempted burglary at Phoenix gun store

Attempted gun store burglary ends with car on fire

4. Trump news conference

Featured

Trump to hold news conference at New Jersey golf resort
article

Trump to hold news conference at New Jersey golf resort

Donald Trump is meeting with reporters on Thursday amid his criticism of Vice President Kamala Harris for not holding a news conference or conducting interviews since she became the Democratic presidential candidate.

5. Recount in AZ Democratic race

AZ CD3 Democratic race recount to begin

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Hot day in Phoenix; storm chances return this weekend
article

Arizona weather forecast: Hot day in Phoenix; storm chances return this weekend

Thursday will be a hot day in the Valley, and storms may not provide any relief until this weekend.