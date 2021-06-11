Brain cells compete to promote or suppress traumatic memories, scientists say

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
12
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 8:00 PM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Southeast Gila County
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Brain cells compete to promote or suppress traumatic memories, scientists say

By Austin Williams
Published 
News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Study finds loneliness may strengthen part of brain tied to imagination

Researchers have found that loneliness might actually help build and strengthen parts of the brain tied to the imagination and thinking of others.

LOS ANGELES - Researchers from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) say they have discovered that brain cells actually compete to either suppress or promote traumatic memories, the National Institutes of Health reported on May 26. 

These findings were revealed in a study conducted on mice in order to better understand human conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety disorders, and even associated mental health issues including alcohol abuse which can arise from a traumatic event. 

NIAAA Director Dr. George F. Koob explained that over time the distress that comes with experiencing trauma can subside overtime for some causing trauma memories to be less triggering. 

"For other people who have experienced trauma, however, the fearful memories persist, and can adversely affect their ability to engage in everyday activities. These fearful memories can continue even though a person may repeatedly encounter cues associated with a traumatic experience without harm. The current study sheds light on the specific neural circuits that may underlie the persistence and the extinction of fearful memories associated with trauma," said Koob.

Researchers examined clusters of neurons packed within the section of the brain of the mouse which regulates emotion and a foot shock method to create "traumatic memories" for the animals. 

Scientists say they observed the neuron clusters compete with one another through a process they call mutual synaptic inhibition which determines the strength of each memory prompting a unique level of defensive behavior to react to said memory. 

Andrew Holmes, Ph.D., chief of NIAAA’s Laboratory of Behavioral and Genomic Neuroscience said the persistence of disturbing memories is one of the hallmarks of mental illnesses like PTSD. 

"Our findings identify a neural circuit within the amygdala that orchestrates activity across a broad brain network to exert a powerful influence over the ability to switch between high and low fear states. This finding now raises interesting questions about whether dysfunction of this brain system could contribute to the marked individual differences in risk for trauma-related psychiatric disorders," Holmes said. 
 