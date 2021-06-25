Business owner's 2 hair salons broken into, police searching for suspect

In a matter of weeks, two Valley hair salons were broken into, both owned by the same woman, Dr. Aida Meyer.

She lost about $600 from these combined thefts and is now asking for the public’s help in finding the person behind this.

"It could be a hate crime, who knows," she said.

Surveillance footage from May 29 appears to show a man heading for the cash register at the Sierra Hair Ahwatukee location. Meyer says the alleged thief took $600.

Then just this week, footage from her Mesa location shows what Meyer believes to be the same person, heading again for the register. Which this time she says was empty, but he didn’t leave empty-handed.

"He went to open my office and got the box of coins," she said. Losing this money, especially in the middle of a pandemic, Meyers says has been rough.

"To lose that much money and also all the stress I am going through to fix doors and make arrangements for the company to fix this and also he broke the camera, pretty much vandalizing, so that’s what is kind of hard to go through," she said.

She is hopeful that things will turn around and she has a word of caution for other business owners.

"Just leave no cash. I know it’s dumb to say that, but best not to do that and just be aware," she warned.

As of June 25, there are no suspects in the case. Meyers says she is offering a reward for anyone that can give information leading to an arrest.

Continuing Coverage:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: