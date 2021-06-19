MCSO identifies woman killed in Tolleson, hit-and-run driver sought

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Tolleson, however, they are not releasing her identity to the public at this time.

Officials are still asking the public's help with any information on a suspect who fled the scene.

Detectives say the crash happened around 3 a.m. on June 19 on Buckeye Road, west of 103rd Avenue.

Officials were originally unable to identify the woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was described as a woman who is possibly in her late 20's, early 20's at about 5'2", and weighs 125 pounds. She was wearing a green Under Armour Freedom flag shirt with grey Tapout sweatpants.

"She was found to have been struck by an unknown vehicle and the vehicle failed to remain on scene," officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at 602-876-TIPS.

