Whopping 78% of aspiring homeowners say they can’t afford the American dream
Owning a home has long been considered the definition of the American dream, but the dream is becoming more and more out of reach.
A housing affordability crisis in the U.S. continues to escalate with no end in sight.
A new survey released by Bankrate found that, while an overwhelming majority of Americans agreed homeownership was the most common American Dream, a whopping 78% of aspiring homeowners said they can’t afford it.
Of those surveyed, 78% said they consider homeownership a key component of the American dream.
Americans placed a higher value on it than on any other indicator of economic stability, including a comfortable retirement, a successful career or a college degree.
But the vast majority of aspiring homeowners in the U.S. say they also simply cannot afford it.
The most common challenges cited by respondents were insufficient income (56%), followed by home prices being too high (47%) and the inability to afford down payments and closing costs (42%).
"Owning a home is still the centerpiece of the American dream, but affordability is the main obstacle to making that a reality," says Greg McBride CFA, Bankrate’s chief financial analyst.
Bankrate's survey found that nearly seven in 10 Americans said they were willing to take at least one step necessary to find affordable housing.
Forty-four percent of respondents said they could downsize their living space, while 34% said they would either move out of state or buy a fixer-upper.
As mortgage rates topped 7% last week for the first time this year, a separate report from Redfin found that the combination of steep mortgage rates and elevated home prices has pushed the median monthly housing payment to a new record of $2,775, an 11% increase from the same time last year.
