Arizona-based Carvana laying off 2,500 employees

By and Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 11:38AM
Jobs & Unemployment
FOX 10 Phoenix
GettyImages-1236342292 article

A Carvana Vending Machine location in Novi, Michigan, U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (Credit: Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe-based used car retailer Carvana is laying off 12% of its workforce, or 2,500 employees, according to an email obtained by FOX 10.

The email states the nationwide layoffs will mostly affect those in operational positions within Carvana, which is known nationwide for its multi-story car vending machines. The company quickly became a billion-dollar company since it was founded a decade ago.

"I wish the burden were shared more evenly across the company, but our operations teams have grown the most over the last several months and are therefore furthest out of balance with the sales we are seeing," Carvana chairman and CEO Ernie Garcia III wrote in the email on May 10.

Garcia cites inflation, rising interest rates and supply chain disruption as factors in the layoffs.

Those being laid off will receive four weeks of pay, plus one week for every year they have been employed with Carvana. The severance package will also provide extended healthcare for three months.

Garcia wrote in the email that the Carvana executive team would forego its salaries for the remainder of the year to help contribute to the severance pay for the laid-off employees.

Carvana operates more than 30 used-car vending machines across the country.

Carvana released the following statement on the layoffs:

"Recent macroeconomic factors have pushed automotive retail into recession. While Carvana is still growing, our growth is slower than what we originally prepared for in 2022, and we made the difficult decision to reduce the size of certain operations teams to better align with the current needs of the business.

Saying goodbye to any team member is not a decision we take lightly and we aim to be transparent, thoughtful and supportive throughout this process, including providing meaningful assistance, resources and support to impacted team members. We believe these decisions, while extremely difficult, will result in Carvana restoring a better balance to our operations and facilitate the company returning to efficient growth on its mission to change the way people buy and sell cars."

