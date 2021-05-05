Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Los Sombreros in Mesa, Scottsdale

It's Cinco de Mayo, and there are plenty of places around the Valley to celebrate with some good food.

People can come celebrate the day at Los Sombreros in Mesa or Scottsdale with $5 margaritas and delicious food made from scratch.

"Everything here is made by hand every single day," said Adma Rivera, co-owner of Los Sombreros. "Our carnitas take over 15 hours a day. We cook everything over a wood fire grill, it gives that nice smoky flavor to all of our food."

After opening their second location about five months ago, Rivera says tonight is all about the party. The restaurant will follow CDC guidelines, creating safe spaces for everyone.

"We have a beautiful patio down below, we have our downstairs which is nice and spaced out, and we always recommend reservations - that way you can put your reservation in and we know we have plenty of seats," Rivera said.

The restaurant will be open until midnight for Cinco de Mayo.

Visit their website: https://www.lossombreros.com/

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

More Things to Do: