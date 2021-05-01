Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
4
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon

It's back! Salt River Tubing opens for summer 2021 season

By
Published 
Things to Do
FOX 10 Phoenix

Salt River Tubing opens for summer 2021 season

May 1 is opening day for Salt River Tubing! FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more on what you need to know before you go.

PHOENIX - May 1 marked the opening day for Salt River Tubing after prematurely closing last year, and visitors are understandably excited for a bit of rest and relaxation.

"It's tubing time!" laughed Lynda Breault with Salt River Tubing.

Last year's shortened season was a test run of sorts for today's opening day madness.

That was when they first instituted mask policies, and they have to be on unless you're on the water.

"We were trying to keep everyone as safe as possible," Breault. "They had a blast and we want them to come back this year."

And make sure to clean up after yourself, she said.

"We want to have Arizona tubers show America we can do this right," Breault said. "We can recreate responsibly in the lower Salt River."

There are a number of safety measures put in place for staff and visitors, including:

  • Requiring employees to wear face mask and gloves
  • Daily temperature checks for employees
  • Limiting shuttle buses to 20 people per bus
  • Disinfecting shuttle buses every 24 hours
  • Social distancing measure between guests waiting for tube rental

In addition, officials say visitors are required to wear a mask while renting a tube, taking a shuttle to and from the Salt River, and while they are returning the tubes they rented.

RELATED: Salt River Tubing will open for business on May 1, with safety protocols in place

Excitement, anticipation for visitors

Olivia Jancosko's group of friends were the first in line.

"Early bird gets the worm," Jancosko said. "I always say if you're not 10 minutes early you're late. So I came and hour and a half early."

A day floating in the water means a little more to them - they're all nurses and doctors and have seen the worst that COVID-19 brought.

"One hundred percent it's a good break," said Sheldon Rao.

Sheldon and Asad Faruqi came from Pittsburgh to see Olivia and her friend Megan.

"We didn't really do anything for the past year, so it's great to get out now that a lot of people are vaccinated as well, so that really helps as well," said Faruqi. "So yes, it's an exciting opportunity."

That's why people from across America —- like Pittsburgh —- come to do this.

"Float in the water," Faruqi said. "Hang out with friends. Eat, drink. Have a good time."

More Arizona news

Grand Canyon opens lottery for shooting bison in the park
slideshow

Grand Canyon opens lottery for shooting bison in the park

Potential volunteers will have 48 hours to submit an application to kill some of the bison at Grand Canyon National Park this fall.

Maricopa County Home &#038; Garden Show starts April 30 featuring Tiny Homes
slideshow

Maricopa County Home &#038; Garden Show starts April 30 featuring Tiny Homes

With more people staying at home this past year, projects around the house have been very popular -- and what better place to get some ideas than the Home and Garden Show. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports.

Arizona Biltmore gets ready for reopening following $70m renovation project
slideshow

Arizona Biltmore gets ready for reopening following $70m renovation project

For the Arizona Biltmore, what's old is new once again, as the hotel reopens over a year after he closed for a major renovation program. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.