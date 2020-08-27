Salt River Tubing closed for the rest of the 2020 season

article

Tubing along a portion of the Salt River is now done for the rest of 2020.

Officials with Salt River Tubing announced their decision to remain closed for the rest of the year on August 27. In a statement, officials say they usually operate only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in the time period of late August through September. That means there are only 16 remaining days in their operating season for 2020.

Tubing operations closed by executive order

Salt River Tubing 2020's operating season originally kicked off on May 16, albeit with new safety measures in place amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services, an executive order issued on June 27 by Governor Doug Ducey paused the opening of "several specific industries with operations that are considered by public health to have a high-risk of spreading COVID-19," which includes, among other industries, tubing operations. The order was extended on July 23.

In a statement released on August 26, officials with AZDHS say tubing operators may be allowed to resume operations if and when a county reaches the moderate transmission stage on AZDHS' business dashboard.

On August 27, Maricopa and Pina Counties both met the benchmarks for reopening some businesses.

Tubing to return in 2021, officials say

Salt River Tubing officials they will reopen in the time period of April and May of 2021, weather and water flow conditions permitting.

