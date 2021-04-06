Salt River Tubing will open for business on May 1, with safety protocols in place

article

Officials with Salt River Tubing announced on April 6 that they will be open for business on May 1, while outlining the safety measures that have been put in place as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement, officials say they will open for business at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, and will be open daily thereafter, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., weather and water flow conditions permitting.

Officials with Salt River Tubing also outlined a number of measures they will take to ensure the safety of staff members and visitors, including:

Requiring employees to wear face mask and gloves

Daily temperature checks for employees

Limiting shuttle buses to 20 people per bus

Disinfecting shuttle buses every 24 hours

Social distancing measure between guests waiting for tube rental

In addition, officials say visitors are required to wear a mask while renting a tube, taking a shuttle to and from the salt river, and while they are returning the tubes they rented.

