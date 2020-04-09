Chase Field lit in blue in honor of front line medical professionals

article

Chase Field was lit in blue on Thursday night in honor of front line medical workers who are battling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo of the Downtown Phoenix baseball stadium, with its interior bathed in blue light, was posted onto the verified Twitter page of Arizona Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks officials say the lit the stadium in blue as a way to salute the medical professionals who are working on the front lines.

The D-Backs, like other MLB teams, are currently not playing because the 2020 MLB season was delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The clubs remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins,” the commissioner's office said, in a statement released in March.