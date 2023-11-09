Check the stash: AZDHS announces voluntary pot product recall due to contamination worries

Officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services say a marijuana establishment in the state has issued a voluntary recall for certain products due to possible fungus contamination.

In a statement released on Nov. 9, AZDHS officials said the following products are affected by the voluntary recall:

Globe Farmacy Inc. EX LHR ORZ, batch number EX042423ORZ

Globe Farmacy Inc. EX LA Guava Mac, batch number EX042523GM

"The Arizona Department of Health Services is advising purchasers to dispose of the products described in the table below, which were found in laboratory tests to be positive for Aspergillus," read a portion of the statement. "To date, no illnesses have been reported. This announcement is being made out of an abundance of caution."

What is Aspergillus?

According to the Mayo Clinic, Aspergillus is a mold that exists both indoors and outdoors.

"Most strains of this mold are harmless, but a few can cause serious illnesses when people with weakened immune systems, underlying lung disease or asthma inhale their fungal spores," read a portion of the Mayo Clinic's website.

Aspergillus, according to the Cleveland Clinic, can cause a disease known as Aspergillosis.

"In certain people, Aspergillus can cause allergic reactions, chronic lung conditions and invasive disease that spreads to your brain, kidneys, lungs or other organs," read a portion of the Cleveland Clinic's website.

Treatment for Aspergillosis, according to the Cleveland Clinic, can include antifungal treatment, use of corticosteroids, and even surgery. In some cases, however, aspergillosis could recur, and some types of Aspergillosis can be very hard to cure.