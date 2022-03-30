Check your tickets! $1M Triple Twist ticket, $50K Powerball ticket sold in Arizona

Two winning lottery tickets were recently sold in Arizona, including a million-dollar winner in Sedona.

Lottery officials say a Triple Twist ticket worth $1,006,431 was sold at Clark's Market, located at 100 Verde Valley Road.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers from the drawing on March 28.

The winning numbers were 1, 4, 11, 19, 23, and 33.

In Fountain Hills, a $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at Fry's Food Store, located at 14845 E. Shea Boulevard.

The winning ticket matched 4 out of 5 numbers, and the Powerball.

The winning numbers from Monday's drawing were 11, 18, 39, 58, 62, and a Powerball of 3.

This story was reported from Phoenix.

Related stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.