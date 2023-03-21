Expand / Collapse search
Chips Ahoy! is giving away Miami trip, private yacht party in honor of brand's 60th birthday

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 
Updated 2:03PM
Lifestyle
FOX TV Stations
chips-ahoy.jpg article

(Credit: Chips Ahoy!)

To commemorate Chips Ahoy!’s 60th birthday, the popular cookie brand has announced the Chips Ahoy! Happiest Birthday Party – a new contest where two lucky winners can enjoy a one-of-a-kind birthday party on a private yacht in Miami, with four of their best friends.

According to the brand, the birthday party will take place on a Chips Ahoy! branded yacht, where the winners and their friends can spend the day relaxing on cookie shaped water floaties, sipping espresso martini mocktails and eating Chips Ahoy! ice cream sandwiches, while being entertained by a live DJ.

In addition, 300 others will receive limited-edition Chips Ahoy! Happiest Party Kits including a branded Bluetooth speaker, disposable camera, Chips Ahoy! Cookies and custom brand-inspired merchandise.

"Chips Ahoy! is ‘Here for Happy’ and we know birthdays are some of the happiest times of year for everyone, no matter how old you are," said Sabrina Sierant, senior director at Chips Ahoy. "We are always looking for ways to up the ante when it comes to celebrating, so this year, we're excited to offer some of our biggest fans the chance to have the most memorable, happiest birthday celebration ever through our sweepstakes."

Does dark chocolate make us happy?

A recent study suggests that eating chocolate, especially dark chocolate, is linked to lower odds of depressive symptoms.

The contest runs from March 13 through May 15, with the two lucky winners announced at the end of May. Fans can enter at ChipsHappiestBirthday.com.

chips-ahoy-2.jpg

Other winners will receive limited-edition Chips Ahoy! Happiest Party Kits. (Credit: Chips Ahoy!)

The cookie brand recently released another innovation – its Chewy Confetti Cake Flavored Cookies. These cookies can be purchased at grocery stores nationwide. 

RELATED: ‘I didn’t realize’: Woman mistakenly eats heart-shaped chip that could have won her 100K

Chips Ahoy!’s parent company Mondelez International is a multinational confectionery, food, holding and beverage and snack food company based in Chicago. Mondelez operates in approximately 160 countries. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles.