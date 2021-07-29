Cleanup underway after monsoon storm brings intense flooding to Miami area

Rainfall as a result of the latest monsoon storm to hit Arizona has brought flooding to Miami, a town along the US-60 that is located to the east of the Valley.

According to video taken by FOX 10 viewers, floodwaters can be seen spilling onto the streets in the Miami area.

In the aftermath of the flooding, a muddy mess can be seen along the streets of Miami.

At one point, officials with the National Weather Service in Phoenix issued a Flash Flood Emergency for the Miami, Midland City and Claypool areas. They say the areas are experiencing a life-threatening situation, and urged people to seek higher ground immediately, and refrain from crossing flooded roadways.

A shelter, according to the Arizona Red Cross, has been set up at Lee Kornegay Intermediate School.

ADOT officials also tweeted out a photo that shows a downpour in Globe, which is located near Miami.

The Miami area is not the only part of the state to see severe weather, with NWS officials saying during the afternoon hours that storms were developing along portions of I-8 and I-10 in southwestern Arizona.

Meanwhile, ADOT officials say the US-60, which was closed earlier from Miami to Superior, has been reopened.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turnaround don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Get the latest weather updates by downloading the FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters