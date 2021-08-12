Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from THU 10:09 AM MST until THU 4:00 PM MST, Gila County
5
Flood Warning
until THU 4:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 2:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim

Coachella to require proof of vaccination for festivalgoers

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX 10 Phoenix
COACHELLA article

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Those looking to return to Coachella next year will need to have their proof of vaccination handy.

According to AEG Presents, the company that owns Coachella and Goldenvoice, all concertgoers and festivalgoers must show they are fully vaccinated. According to Coachella and Goldenvoice's newly-unveiled policy, all concertgoers and event staff heading to live events before October 1 must either show proof of vaccination or test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of the show date "where permitted."

On October 1, AEG Presents will eliminate the negative COVID-19 test result option and all concertgoers and event staff must show proof of vaccination. 

RELATED: Live entertainment companies, SoCal sports teams requiring vaccinations for employees

AEG's vaccination policy kicks in nationwide on October 1, but may kick in much sooner here in Southern California depending on what Los Angeles city council and county supervisors decide what to do with their vaccination policies.

As of Thursday, Riverside County – where the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival takes place when it's not canceled – does not have a vaccine mandate in place for concertgoers. Here in Los Angeles – home of multiple Goldenvoice venues – city and county leaders are continuing their push to require proof of vaccination at certain indoor venues.

RELATED: 

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

This announcement comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new policy that requires all staff at California schools to be fully vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. The new rule is technically not considered a mandate since teachers have an option if they opt not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.