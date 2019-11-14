Cobb County police, FOP pay down school lunch accounts

Cobb County police officers visted three separate schools on Wednesday for the best possible reason.

Sanders Elementary, Lindley Middle, and Pebblebrook High schools now have a zero balance for students on the “Reduced Price Lunch Program.”

The Cobb County Police Department’s Community Affairs Unit and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 13 in Marietta paid down those balances. In a Facebook post on the Cobb County Police Department’s Facebook page, they wrote, “This effort benefits those Cobb families who, on a daily basis, struggle financially to afford a school lunch for their child.”

They have set the goal to eliminate all “Reduced Price Lunch” balances across Cobb County in 2020.

Anyone interested in donating to help can do so at www.foplodge13.org.