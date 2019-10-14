Community mourns loss of Gilbert teen following crash

The Community at American Leadership Academy in Gilbert is mourning the loss of a student after he was killed in a car crash.

Bohdie Larson was killed in a crash on Saturday just minutes from his home. He was a junior at American Leadership Academy and played football, soccer and track. His father is the Athletic Director at Highland High School.

When students return from fall break Tuesday, a psychologist will be on campus to help students who are grieving, according to Brent McArthur, director of ALA. Students have also expressed the desire to dedicate their upcoming Homecoming celebration this week to Bohdie.

There is a ribbon tying ceremony taking place Monday night in the Coronado Ranch neighborhood in Gilbert.

The funeral is set for Saturday.