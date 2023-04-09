Coolio's cause of death, 'lifeless' bodies on Mexican beach, salad warnings: this week's top stories

Rapper Coolio's cause of death has been revealed months after his death. Three bodies were found on a beach in Mexico. Packaged salads are being recalled due to contamination fears. Here are the top stories from April 2 to 8.

1. Rapper Coolio's cause of death released: The Los Angeles County coroner's report also noted that the rapper was suffering from heart disease and asthma and had recently used phencyclidine, or PCP. The coroner's office deemed his death accidental.

Coolio, Night of the Proms, Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands, 16th November 2000. (Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns)

2. Dog abuse at Peoria home caught on video, suspect arrested: "We are grateful to the citizen who notified us regarding this horrific incident and are thankful for our Animal Control Officers and Property Crimes Detectives who are trained to speak for those who can’t speak for themselves and who protect our pets and animals," police said.

3. Groom killed after bride’s ex-lover gifted sound system rigged with explosives, reports say: The groom and his brother unwrapped a music system gifted to him and his wife at their wedding. After setting it up and turning it on, the device exploded, police said.

4. Mexican police investigating after 3 'lifeless bodies' found on beach in Cancun: Vacationers in Cancun, Mexico, were left in shock after three lifeless bodies were discovered on the beach outside a popular hotel.

Members of the Mexican Navy and National Guard patrol the tourist beach area of Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico on March 18, 2023. (Photo by ELIZABETH RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)

5. YouTube creator shot while filming prank in mall food court: A prank being recorded for YouTube could be the cause of a shooting over the weekend inside a Virginia mall food court. The victim’s father says his son, 21-year-old Tanner Cook, is a YouTube influencer known for recording comical escapades at malls.

Alan Colie, 31, of Leesburg, VA (Loudoun County Sheriff's Office)

6. Murdaugh family keepsake purchased at auction was gifted to Buster, lawyer says: A Murdaugh family keepsake that was purchased at a Georgia auction gifted to Buster Murdaugh by a stranger who thought he should have it, his lawyer told Fox News Digital.

7. ‘The Masked Singer’: Doll revealed, sent home after rocking out: "The Masked Singer" paid tribute to Warner Bros. movies — and unmasked a legendary rock icon in the process.

Doll performs during "WB Movie Night." (Credit: Michael Becker/FOX ©2023 FOX Media LLC)

8. FDA warns not to eat these salads after lettuce recalled for listeria concerns: The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a warning that several ready-to-eat fresh salads in the Great Lakes area should not be eaten because they contain lettuce that’s possibly tainted.

9. Texas woman pays off $70K in debt in just two years by 'cash stuffing': After doing a YouTube search on various ways to get out of debt, a woman settled on cash stuffing — using cash only, and separating it into specific categories based on need.

In the "cash-stuffing" concept, people put cash into specially earmarked envelopes — which helps them with budgeting and planning. (Fox News / Fox News)

10. Lance Reddick's cause of death disputed by family attorney: 'wholly inconsistent with his lifestyle': "I have represented Lance Reddick for many years and continue to represent his wife Stephanie. The coroner's statement on the death certificate is not a result of an autopsy. No autopsy was performed on Lance. To my knowledge, no medical examination of Lance during his lifetime ever indicated such conditions."