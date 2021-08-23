Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 5:30 PM MST, Cochise County
8
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 4:37 PM MST until MON 5:15 PM MST, Graham County, Greenlee County
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Advisory
from MON 1:54 PM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
from MON 3:32 PM MST until MON 5:30 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
from MON 1:42 PM MST until MON 4:45 PM MST, Cochise County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:30 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 4:45 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham

COVID-19 breakthrough case prompts temporary closure of Mesa restaurant

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix

MESA, Ariz. - Officials with a restaurant in Mesa say they will be closed for several days due to a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

According to a statement posted on Organ Stop Pizza's Twitter, they recently learned that a fully-vaccinated employee tested positive for COVID-19.

"The employee was diligent about mask wearing, but in an abundance of caution, we will be closing for several days to deep clean the restaurant and ensure when our customers return, they are entering a safe environment for everyone," read a portion of the statement.

In the same statement, officials with the restaurant say all of their employees are "strongly encouraged" to get tested for COVID-19 in an effort to ensure a safe environment for everyone.

Arizona seeing new surge in COVID-19 cases

On Aug. 23, officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,632 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths. It is the first time in five days that the state's daily tally of new cases has been below 3,000.

Related: Arizona reports 2,632 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths

The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continues to go up, and stands at 1,901. The last time it was that high was mid-February as Arizona was coming down from a winter surge.

Much of the U.S. is dealing with a resurgence of COVID-19 brought on by the delta variant. Hospitals and many medical professionals and some politicians are practically begging people to get vaccinated, since the vaccine in most cases prevents severe infections. School districts and states continue to butt heads over mask mandates.

On Aug. 20, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced, via a legal opinion, that businesses within Arizona can require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but schools, public universities, community colleges, state government entities, and local government entities are banned by state law from requiring their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Some of the laws, however, will take effect on Sept. 29.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report

LIST: Arizona school districts with mask requirements

LIST: Mask or no mask? Which retailers and restaurants are requiring face coverings

LIST: More than a dozen Arizona venues requiring COVID-19 vaccines, negative tests

Other Coronavirus Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

COVID-19 resources

CDC Website for COVID-19

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

AZDHS Website for COVID-19

https://www.azdhs.gov/covid19/index.php

https://www.azdhs.gov/covid19/es/index.php (In Spanish/En Español)

AZDHS Website for COVID-19 Vaccination

https://www.azdhs.gov/covid19/vaccines/index.php

https://www.azdhs.gov/covid19/es/vaccines/index.php (In Spanish/En Español)



 