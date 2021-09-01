Cow wedged in tree from flooding caused by Hurricane Ida

Expand / Collapse search
Published 
Updated 3 hours ago
Hurricanes
FOX 35 Orlando

Workers rescued a cow wedged in a tree southeast of New Orleans that became stuck following severe flooding brought to southern Louisiana by Hurricane Ida.

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Rescuers in boats, helicopters, and high-water trucks brought hundreds of people trapped by Hurricane Ida’s floodwaters to safety Monday and utility repair crews rushed in after the furious storm swamped the Louisiana coast and ravaged the electrical grid in the stifling, late-summer heat.

Residents living amid the maze of rivers and bayous along the state’s Gulf Coast retreated desperately to their attics or roofs and posted their addresses on social media with instructions for search-and-rescue teams on where to find them.

More than 1 million homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi — including all of New Orleans — were left without power as Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. mainland, pushed through on Sunday.

It wasn't just people who became trapped in Ida's aftermath. 

The hurricane prompted warnings of life-threatening flash flooding for much of the St Bernard Parish area by the National Weather Service.

This video shows employees of the St. Bernard Parish government cutting the tree in order to free the trapped cow.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.