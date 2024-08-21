Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 9:45 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 10:30 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:21 PM MST until WED 8:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:32 PM MST until WED 8:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 8:45 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 9:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 9:45 PM MST, Coconino County, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 12:30 AM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:50 PM MST until WED 7:45 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Watch
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Marble and Glen Canyons, Kaibab Plateau, Northwest Plateau
Flood Advisory
from WED 6:00 PM MST until WED 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County

Crash on I-10 kills 1; teens accused of being in organized theft ring | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  August 21, 2024 6:30pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

Teen theft ring suspects caught | Nightly Roundup

Glendale Police arrest teens for alleged roles in organized theft ring; reaction to Apache County Attorney's indictment on various charges - here's a look at some of our top stories.

PHOENIX - From a deadly crash along a major Phoenix area freeway to teens who are accused of being part of an organized theft ring, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

1. Deadly crash on the I-10

Six-car crash in Avondale on I-10 kills a person, injures another
A six-car crash on I-10 in Avondale killed one person and sent another to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon, Arizona DPS said.

2. How to check if your Social Security number was included in the latest data breach

How to see if your Social Security number was included in latest data breach
A massive data breach involving virtually every American could fuel a big rise in identity theft and fraud crimes, experts warn. Here’s how to see if you were impacted.

3. Arizona birthing center abruptly closes

Babymoon Inn abruptly shuts down, leaving expecting families out thousands of dollars
A number of pregnant women in the Phoenix and Tucson areas say they are scrambling to make birthing arrangements after the birthing center they paid thousands of dollars to abruptly closed.

4. Big fentanyl seizure during traffic stop

$500K worth of fentanyl seized during Phoenix traffic stop
A traffic stop in Phoenix led to the arrest of a suspect and the discovery of half a million dollars worth of fentanyl pills, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

5. Teens arrested in West Valley organized theft ring

Glendale Police announce organized theft ring arrests during news conference | Crime Files
Glendale Police officials say the suspects, all teenagers, are allegedly involved with what they deemed as an organized theft ring.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Thunderstorms expected across parts of the state
The high in Phoenix on Aug. 21 will be about 105°F. There will be about a 30% chance for storms.