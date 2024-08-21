Crash on I-10 kills 1; teens accused of being in organized theft ring | Nightly Roundup

From a deadly crash along a major Phoenix area freeway to teens who are accused of being part of an organized theft ring, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

1. Deadly crash on the I-10

Featured article

2. How to check if your Social Security number was included in the latest data breach

Featured article

3. Arizona birthing center abruptly closes

Featured article

4. Big fentanyl seizure during traffic stop

Featured article

5. Teens arrested in West Valley organized theft ring

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight