Crash on I-10 kills 1; teens accused of being in organized theft ring | Nightly Roundup

Teen theft ring suspects caught | Nightly Roundup
Glendale Police arrest teens for alleged roles in organized theft ring; reaction to Apache County Attorney's indictment on various charges - here's a look at some of our top stories.
PHOENIX - From a deadly crash along a major Phoenix area freeway to teens who are accused of being part of an organized theft ring, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, August 21, 2024.
1. Deadly crash on the I-10
Featured
A six-car crash on I-10 in Avondale killed one person and sent another to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon, Arizona DPS said.
2. How to check if your Social Security number was included in the latest data breach
Featured
A massive data breach involving virtually every American could fuel a big rise in identity theft and fraud crimes, experts warn. Here’s how to see if you were impacted.
3. Arizona birthing center abruptly closes
Featured
A number of pregnant women in the Phoenix and Tucson areas say they are scrambling to make birthing arrangements after the birthing center they paid thousands of dollars to abruptly closed.
4. Big fentanyl seizure during traffic stop
Featured
A traffic stop in Phoenix led to the arrest of a suspect and the discovery of half a million dollars worth of fentanyl pills, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
5. Teens arrested in West Valley organized theft ring
Featured
Glendale Police officials say the suspects, all teenagers, are allegedly involved with what they deemed as an organized theft ring.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Featured
The high in Phoenix on Aug. 21 will be about 105°F. There will be about a 30% chance for storms.