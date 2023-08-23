Crash prompts Loop 202 closure in East Phoenix

Officials with ADOT say a crash has resulted in the closure of Loop 202's westbound lanes east of Downtown Phoenix.

The crash, according to officials, happened near 24th Street, and westbound traffic on the Loop 202 in the area must exit at or before 24th Street.

According to officials with DPS, the crash include multiple vehicles, and one of them caught on fire.

"The severity of injuries is unknown," read a portion of DPS' brief statement.

Both ADOT and DPS officials say there is no estimated time for the westbound lane's reopening.

Crash Scene