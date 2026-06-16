Expand / Collapse search

Crews battle fire at Phoenix scrapyard; no injuries reported

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Maryvale
Updated June 16, 2026 1:39 PM MST Published June 16, 2026 1:31 PM MST
(Earlier Report) Massive smoke plume seen over Phoenix
(Earlier Report) Massive smoke plume seen over Phoenix

(Earlier Report) Massive smoke plume seen over Phoenix

A fire has sent a plume of black smoke that is visible from various parts of the Valley.

The Brief

    • No injuries were reported following a fire at a scrapyard near 39th Avenue and Indian School Road, according to Phoenix Fire.
    • A plume of smoke was visible over the Valley as a result of the fire.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials say crews were quickly deployed to battle a fire at a scrapyard on June 16.

What we know:

Per a statement, crews were sent at around noon to the area of 39th Avenue and Indian School Road.

"On arrival, firefighters had heavy smoke and flames coming from a scrapyard," fire officials wrote. "Firefighters were able to make an effective stop on the bow strung structure before extension into the building, and quickly stopped a heavily wind-driven fire from extending to the east exposure."

No injuries were reported.

What's next:

Phoenix Fire officials say crews "will remain on scene for an extended period of time to complete the fire fight."

Area where the fire happened

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from the Phoenix Fire Department.

MaryvaleNews