Crews battle fire at Phoenix scrapyard; no injuries reported

The Brief No injuries were reported following a fire at a scrapyard near 39th Avenue and Indian School Road, according to Phoenix Fire. A plume of smoke was visible over the Valley as a result of the fire.



Phoenix Fire officials say crews were quickly deployed to battle a fire at a scrapyard on June 16.

What we know:

Per a statement, crews were sent at around noon to the area of 39th Avenue and Indian School Road.

"On arrival, firefighters had heavy smoke and flames coming from a scrapyard," fire officials wrote. "Firefighters were able to make an effective stop on the bow strung structure before extension into the building, and quickly stopped a heavily wind-driven fire from extending to the east exposure."

No injuries were reported.

What's next:

Phoenix Fire officials say crews "will remain on scene for an extended period of time to complete the fire fight."

Area where the fire happened