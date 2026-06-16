Crews battle fire at Phoenix scrapyard; no injuries reported
PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials say crews were quickly deployed to battle a fire at a scrapyard on June 16.
What we know:
Per a statement, crews were sent at around noon to the area of 39th Avenue and Indian School Road.
"On arrival, firefighters had heavy smoke and flames coming from a scrapyard," fire officials wrote. "Firefighters were able to make an effective stop on the bow strung structure before extension into the building, and quickly stopped a heavily wind-driven fire from extending to the east exposure."
No injuries were reported.
What's next:
Phoenix Fire officials say crews "will remain on scene for an extended period of time to complete the fire fight."
Area where the fire happened
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from the Phoenix Fire Department.