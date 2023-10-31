Crews recovering body from Mesa canal: PD

Officials with the Mesa Police Department say a recovery operation is underway in the East Valley city, after a person spotted a body floating in a canal.

In a brief statement, police officials said they received a call at around 8:52 a.m. on Oct. 31 regarding the body, which was found near Brown and Loop 202.

"The reporting party was riding a bike on the canal when they saw the body and called police," read a portion of the brief statement.

Officials said crews are expected to be on scene for some time, but did not otherwise provide an exact timeframe.

Incident Scene