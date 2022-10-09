Crews search for missing swimmer at Lake Havasu

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A search is underway for a missing swimmer at Lake Havasu. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is still searching for a man who went swimming in Lake Havasu and never resurfaced on Saturday.

Rescue divers and crews in the air searched the north basin of the lake for the missing man on Oct. 8, but they were unable to find anyone.

Witnesses had told deputies that they had seen the man jump from the boat to go swimming.

"During the incident, winds were gusting in upwards of 40 miles per hour, and waves were over three feet tall," the county sheriff's office said in a statement. "During the search, divers encountered almost zero visibility underwater, with large trees present on the lake bottom."

The search is expected to continue on Sunday.

