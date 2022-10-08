Southern Arizona girl kidnapped then let go a short while later by unidentified suspect

article

A little girl in Pima County told deputies that she had been kidnapped by an unknown person but was let go a short time after on the afternoon of Oct. 7.

At around 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a 7-year-old on Nogales Highway in Tucson. A good Samaritan came to her help and called 911.

"Upon speaking with the child, she reported that she had been abducted near her home by a male in a vehicle, and was released a short time later. The child was uninjured," deputies said.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic man with a patchy beard. He has a tattoo on his back and a tattoo of a tiger with the words "sharp sticks" possibly on his right forearm.

He was last seen wearing all black with a black and white hat. He spoke English and Spanish.

His car is described as a two-door truck that is a metallic color, possibly gold. It could have also been gray and/or primer color.

"The vehicle had damage, no tint on the windows, and a black interior," deputies explained.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip by text or phone call to 520-882-7463.