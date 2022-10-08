Little girl with polymicrogyria leads the way at Phoenix Children's Foundation's Miles That Matter 5K

Runners hit the bricks to raise money and awareness for the Phoenix Children's Foundation on Oct. 8, and leading the way was a two-year-old, inspiring everyone around her.

Running, walking, and rolling around the Salt River Field – these children, are strong, in more ways than one. Many of them are patients at Phoenix Children's Hospital.

"It just shows you how resilient kids are and how determined they are to be that shining light, not only for themselves but for their families," said Amanda Merkes with the foundation.

Speaking of a shining light, two-year-old Kim was born with polymicrogyria, a brain abnormality.

"It causes different delays," said her mother, Stephanie Estrada. "She still can't walk, or do much."

Nevertheless, Kayleigh rolled her way through the kids' dash race and started off this year's Miles That Matter 5K. It's a huge achievement for the little girl, who for quite a while, couldn't even roll over.

"Thanks to the rehab facility at Phoenix Children's, Kim is thriving. She is hitting milestones that are way ahead of schedule," Merkes said.

The dream is, someday, Kim will be able to walk on her own, but they're taking it one step, and one mile at a time.



