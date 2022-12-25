Crime Files: I-10 police chase ends in crash, Phoenix teen kidnapped at gunpoint

From a triple shooting in Mesa to a teen kidnapped during an apparent home invasion, here are the top crime stories for the week of Dec. 19.

1. Woman arrested after driving her car into Chandler lake, police say: Police say a woman who drove her car into a lake in Chandler has been arrested for false reporting and suspected DUI.

2. Teen kidnapped by armed suspects during west Phoenix home invasion, police say: Police say a teenager was kidnapped and a man was shot during a home invasion in west Phoenix.

3. Police chase ends in rollover crash on I-10 south of Phoenix; driver arrested: The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the incident began when troopers attempted to stop a stolen car along the eastbound lanes at milepost 188. The driver refused to stop and the chase began.

4. Triple shooting breaks out in Mesa following neighborhood brawl, suspect arrested: A suspect has been arrested in connection to a brawl involving neighbors in a Mesa neighborhood that ultimately led to a shooting, leaving three people hurt.

5. Murdered & Missing: Why haven’t police searched for Phoenix woman’s remains 3 years later? In 2019, investigators discovered a bloody crime scene at Luzeia Mathis' Phoenix apartment, but her body has never been found.