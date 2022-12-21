Police chase ends in rollover crash on I-10 south of Phoenix

A police chase involving a suspected stolen car ended in a crash on Dec. 21 along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the incident began when troopers attempted to stop a stolen car along the eastbound lanes at milepost 188. The driver refused to stop and the chase began.

SkyFOX video showed the suspect vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and dodging other cars as DPS troopers tried stopping the vehicle several times.

The chase came to an end when the vehicle crashed and rolled over on the westbound side of the interstate at milepost 172.

"Troopers were about to perform a PIT maneuver when the suspect driver lost control causing the vehicle to roll," DPS said.

A police chase involving a suspected stolen car ended in a crash on Dec. 21 along the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 south of Phoenix.

Two suspects were seen getting out of the car before surrendering to police. They appeared to be uninjured.

DPS said they will be medically evaluated before being booked into jail.

The right lane was blocked before Riggs Road due to the investigation.