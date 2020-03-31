Crowds of 450 gather in Oakland for illegal sideshows during coronavirus pandemic

Despite the need to social distance and a statewide shelter-in-place, Oakland police said that about 450 people gathered over the weekend to watch drivers perform dangerous and illegal stunts.

Not only that, but the crowds on Sunday were big and the spectators were not practicing social distancing.

One sideshow drew dozens of observers near 55th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, while another happened at 38th Avenue and International Boulevard, according to social-media posts and videos.

Video posted by Oakland Side Show Muscle Cars showed people, mostly young men, defying the stay-at-home order, and instead, crowding intersections, and cheering the sideshows.

In one scene, a gray car with three or four people inside, circled around the street around and around, with onlookers snapping photos, drinking beers and cheering. Smoke billowed from the burning tires.

Oakland police say they arrested three people, cited 14 others and towed 12 cars.



Oakland sideshow during coronavirus pandemic. March 29, 2020

