DC to file civil lawsuit against Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and others for Capitol insurrection

Published 
Updated 5:41PM
News
FOX 5 DC

DC attorney general files lawsuit against groups tied to Jan. 6 attack

District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine said D.C. will file a civil lawsuit against the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers and other groups and individuals responsible for the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

WASHINGTON - District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine said D.C. will file a civil lawsuit against the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers and other groups and individuals responsible for the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

"I’m suing the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, the first civil lawsuit by a government entity against the Jan. 6 insurrectionists. They caused extensive damage to the District, our democracy and particularly the brave men and women of our Metropolitan Police Department," Racine said in a tweet.

"Today, we’re holding these insurrectionists accountable for conspiring to terrorize the District by planning, promoting, and participating in the deadly attack on the Capitol," he continued. "I’m seeking damages in this case and will keep working to ensure such an assault never happens again."

DC to file civil lawsuit against Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and others for Capitol insurrection

District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine said D.C. will file a civil lawsuit against the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers and other groups and individuals responsible for the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Racine made the announcement Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol complex. He said the lawsuit will be filed to bring accountability, deterrence, restitution and justice to those impacted.

A large group of pro-Trump protesters stand on the East steps of the Capitol Building after storming its grounds on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Racine said his office will seek to impose severe financial penalties on the organizations and individuals responsible.

On January 6, 2021 violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.