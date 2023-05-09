Deadly crash closes parts of I-10 south of Ahwatukee

Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation say a portion of Interstate 10 is closed as a result of a crash.

According to a brief statement, the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Wild Horse Pass Boulevard.

"All traffic must exit at or before Chandler Boulevard. Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route," read a portion of the statement.

"A male subject exited a disabled vehicle off the highway and walked out onto the Interstate where he was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer," DPS wrote, in a statement. "The investigation is ongoing, although troopers have not ruled out suicide."

The freeway's westbound lanes, according to ADOT officials, are not affected. There are no estimates on when the eastbound lanes will reopen.

Area where the crash happened