Driver wanted after deadly Glendale hit-and-run crash

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Man killed in Glendale hit-and-run pedestrian crash

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Glendale early Wednesday morning, and police are still looking for the driver.

Glendale officers said a 29-year-old man was crossing the street just west of 57th Avenue and Bethany Home Road when he was hit by a car.

The man, whose name was not released, died from his injuries.

The vehicle fled from the crash, police said. No further information was released about the case.

Bethany Home Road is closed between 59th and 55th Avenue for the investigation.

