Driver wanted after deadly Glendale hit-and-run crash

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Glendale early Wednesday morning, and police are still looking for the driver.

Glendale officers said a 29-year-old man was crossing the street just west of 57th Avenue and Bethany Home Road when he was hit by a car.

The man, whose name was not released, died from his injuries.

The vehicle fled from the crash, police said. No further information was released about the case.

Bethany Home Road is closed between 59th and 55th Avenue for the investigation.

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: