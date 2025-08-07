Deadly motorcycle crash on Loop 202 in Phoenix

The Brief A crash involving a motorcycle on the South Mountain Loop 202 left one person dead. The crash happened on Aug. 7 on the freeway off-ramp at Desert Foothills Parkway. The person who died wasn't identified.



One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle along a Valley freeway.

What we know:

The crash happened on Aug. 7 on the South Mountain Loop 202 eastbound off-ramp at Desert Foothills Parkway, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The ramp was shut down due to the crash, but it has since been reopened.

What we don't know:

The person who died wasn't identified. It's unknown if anyone was hurt. The cause of the crash is also not known.

Map of where the crash happened